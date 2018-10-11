Update: Search party underway for missing Little Current teen

Little Current – Close to 80 community members are out this morning in search of 15-year-old Dailynn Mishibinijima-Clark.

The family has been searching since Monday along with OPP and other volunteers. North Shore Search and Rescue will also be part of the search party.

“We are very thankful to the community for all the support our family has been receiving,” says Dailynn’s uncle Aaron Enosse, as he registers and organizes searchers at the Little Current Royal Canadian Legion.

“Right now we are concentrating on finding the bike.” Dailynn had been last seen riding a very distinctive BMX bicycle with purple tires.

“It is very strange that not even the police have been able to find the bike,” says Mr. Enosse. “If we could find the bike that might help us find Dailynn.”

The three main areas of focus for volunteers this morning are Aundeck Omni Kaning, Sheguiandah and Birch Island.

“I’m hoping we find her today. We hope this will be done soon, we find her safe and she can come home,” says Mr. Enosse.

He urges all the searchers that, should they come across any pieces of evidence, they should leave the scene untouched and call police.

Anybody with information as to Dailynn’s whereabouts is urged to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.