Male Located in Good Health

(WEBBWOOD, ON) – On August 19, 2018, shortly before 1:30 p.m., members from the Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a missing male from a residence on Young Street in the Town of Webbwood.

The same evening at approximately 9:25 p.m., Chad BOWERMAN, was located in the City of Greater Sudbury in good health.

The OPP would like to thank the public’s assistance with locating this person.