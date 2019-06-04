Update: Manitoulin OPP investigating triple fatality collision on Hwy 17

Deceased Identified

(ESPANOLA, ON) – On Monday, June 3, 2019, at approximately 1:39 p.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the Nairn-Hyman Fire Department, the Baldwin Fire Department and the Lively Fire Department, responded to a head on collision involving two vehicles on Highway 17 in Nairn Township, Ontario, approximately 10 kilometers west of Nairn Centre.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, Jacques DANDENAULT, 75 years-old, and the passenger, Pierrette DANDENAULT, 73 years-old, both from Kapuskasing, Ontario, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, Tyler CARTER, 18 years-old from Walden, Ontario, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 44 year-old passenger was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 17 was closed in both directions for approximately six hours. The OPP would like to thank the public for their patience during this time.

OPP Traffic Collision Investigators are continuing their investigation.