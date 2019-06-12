Up to 50mm of rain tonight through Friday

Special weather statement in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Rain, at times heavy, tonight through Friday.



A few showers will continue this evening across the region with heavier rain expected to begin overnight tonight or Thursday morning and continue to Friday morning. General rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millimetres with locally higher amounts are expected.



Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.