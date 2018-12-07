“Unbelievable” Birch Island Couple wins $1 Million with Lotto Max Maxmillions

“We are definitely surprised and excited,” shared the couple, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “Prior to this, we had a $25,000 win with INSTANT BINGO.”

George, a 69-year-old retiree “couldn’t believe it,” when the couple discovered their windfall. “My tongue was tripping over my teeth,” laughed Helen, 62, a school bus driver.

The couple plans on paying off their vehicles and their boat, and buying a side-by-side ATV.

“It’s unbelievable!” George smiled.