“Unbelievable” Birch Island Couple wins $1 Million with Lotto Max Maxmillions

Toronto, ON – Congratulations to Helen and George Bolduc of Birch Island after winning a $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize in the November 30, 2018 LOTTO MAX draw.
“We are definitely surprised and excited,” shared the couple, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “Prior to this, we had a $25,000 win with INSTANT BINGO.”
George, a 69-year-old retiree “couldn’t believe it,” when the couple discovered their windfall. “My tongue was tripping over my teeth,” laughed Helen, 62, a school bus driver.
The couple plans on paying off their vehicles and their boat, and buying a side-by-side ATV.
“It’s unbelievable!” George smiled.
Since its launch in September 2009, Ontario LOTTO MAX players have won over $4.4 billion, including 60 jackpot wins and 522 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province.
The winning ticket was purchased at Guardian Pharmacy on Meredith Street East in Little Current.
