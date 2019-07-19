UCCMM and Feds sign reconciliation framework partnership agreement

MANITOULIN ISLAND – Working collaboratively to renew the relationship based on recognition of rights, co-operation and partnership is key to achieving reconciliation with First Nations in Canada.

The government of Canada and the United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising (UCCMM) Tribal Council announced the signing of a framework agreement on Tuesday, marking an important step to advance reconciliation and renew Canada’s relationship with Aundeck Omni Kaning (AOK), Sheguiandah, Sheshegwaning, Whitefish River and Zhiibaahaasing First Nations.

The framework agreement was signed by the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Chief Patsy Corbiere, chair of the UCCMM and chief of Aundeck Omni Kaning.

“The signing of this historic framework agreement is a key step to advance reconciliation with the participating United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising First Nations,” said Minister Bennett. “We now have a framework for moving ahead in a true spirit of partnership to make our treaty relationship stronger and find shared and balanced solutions that will help build a brighter future for everyone’s benefit.”

Chief Corbiere said, “we look forward to moving ahead towards self-determination.”

The framework agreement sets the stage for moving forward in partnership to address shared priorities through dialogue. This includes exploring ways to support and implement a renewed nation-to-nation relationship, advance the First Nations’ vision of self-determination and co-develop solutions that help close socio-economic gaps and enhance community well-being.

The interests of third parties, provincial and municipal governments, other Indigenous peoples and all Canadians will be respected and addressed during the discussions.