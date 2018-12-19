UCCM Police shuts down two cannabis dispensaries

Police chief reminds entrepreneurs about Ontario regulations

MANITOULIN—With the recent closure of two illegal cannabis shops in two Island communities, the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police is reminding residents on the seven First Nations communities they serve that, under current provincial law, it is illegal to sell cannabis.

This month, Chief of Police Rodney Nahwegahbow issued written warning to the operators of an illegal cannabis dispensary on the Sheguiandah First Nation and one in Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation. Until April 1, 2019, it is illegal to operate a dispensary in the province with the only legal pot sales coming from the online Ontario Cannabis Store. Brick and mortar Ontario Cannabis Stores will be open in April as will 25 privately-run cannabis stores with licences to be given out through a lottery (please see the Page 3 story on this subject). According to the chief of police, it is not yet known whether First Nations councils which choose to allow cannabis sales in their communities will be part of the lottery of 25 or if there will be separate rules governing First Nation-owned dispensaries.

“I have a feeling that there will be some flexibility there,” Chief of Police Nahwegahbow said.

- Advertisement -

As was reported previously, Wiikwemkoong has opted out of allowing online OCS deliveries to its community (an option given to First Nations), but had not yet made a decision as to whether it would allow a physical location. To date, no Manitoulin First Nation communities have made the decision to opt in or out.

“It’s just a question of law,” Chief of Police Nahwegahbow added. “We don’t have a say of whether it’s a good thing or a bad thing.”

“Our primary goal is to ensure public safety by enforcing relevant laws in order to protect our youth and the community at large,” he continued.

“The UCCM Police Service has been advised by the Ministry of the Attorney General that the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) was slated to begin accepting licence applications for retail dispensaries in December 2018,” the chief of police said. “When UCCM Police received the reports about the illegal sales of cannabis in our area, the concern for UCCM Police was that anybody selling or dispensing cannabis before April 1, 2019 would be in contravention of the law. Further, when a person is charged for selling or dispensing cannabis, they would no longer be eligible for a legitimate AGCO licence. First Nations, like municipalities, can opt in or out of the retail sale with a band council resolution.”

Chief of Police Nahwegahbow said that should some UCCM First Nations decide to support cannabis stores, he did have some concerns regarding monitoring those stores and any illegal activities that may arise as a result, such as selling to minors.

The chief of police said he respected the two shopkeepers that did shut down operations following his letter.

“We are proud of the relationship that has been built with our communities over the years and we know that this is a contentious issue, however there will also be opportunities for each community to address this issue,” the chief of police added. “It is not our desire to lay charges in situations like this, but to seek positive ways which police and community can work together. We recognize that there are also positive benefits with the new legislation but there are also consequences. It would be best to continue the broader discussion in advance of April 1, 2019.”