COVID-19: UCCM Police Service to limit non-emergency office visits

M’CHIGEENG – The UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service is aware of the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) and will be following the recommendations and guidelines of public health officials. “We are taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our civilian staff, officers and the communities we serve,” said UCCM Chief of Police Faron Whiteye.

Effective immediately and until further notice, the UCCM Police office is closed to the public except for emergency situations, necessary visitation and deliveries. The office will remain open during regular operating hours from 8 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday.

The UCCM Police will also be limiting the processing of routine criminal reference checks/vulnerable sector checks. Checks will only be conducted if necessary and for special or emergency circumstances.

“Thank you for your co-operation as we navigate through these next few weeks,” said Chief of Police Whiteye. “Stay safe.”