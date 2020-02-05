UCCM Police requests public assistance in break-in and theft of drugs and a firearm

M’CHIGEENG – The UCCM Police Service is reaching out for public assistance with information involving a break and enter.

Between the hours of 10 am and 3 pm on February 2, culprit(s) entered a residence on Assance Drive on M’Chigeeng First Nation and removed several items, including a firearm and a large quantity of prescription narcotics.

Police are very concerned regarding firearm and prescription narcotics pertaining to public safety. If these narcotics are consumed by someone who they are not prescribed to they can be potentially harmful or even fatal.

The U.CCM Police Service is urging anyone with any information regarding this break and enter to immediately contact the UCCM Police Service at 1-888-377-7135; or if you want to remain anonymous you can call Sudbury and District Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).