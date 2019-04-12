UCCM police officer receives prestigious award

GATINEAU, QUEBEC—UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service Constable Josh Shokan was honoured with a Distinguished Services Award at the annual First Nations Chiefs of Police Association (FNCPA) conference held in Gatineau, Quebec on April 4. This police awards gala event is organized annually by the FNCPA and honours First Nation police officers from across Canada for Exemplary Years of Service, Lifesaving, Bravery and Distinguished Services-Investigative Skills.

This year Constable Josh Shokan was the recipient of the Distinguished Services Award for Investigative Contributions to the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service.

“We had nominated Josh for this award,” said UCCM Anishnaabe Chief of Police Rodney Nahwegahbow. “Thirty-eight officers from around Canada were awarded. It was very nice to have Aundeck Omni Kaning Chief Patsy Corbiere there as well. This is the first time we have had a chief of a community show up for this ceremony. And with Josh’s family being there he was moved by the support he received.”

“Josh is a good young officer, and he is due recognition for his contributions to the police service,” said Chief of Police Nahwegahbow, who was on hand to personally present the prestigious award to Constable Josh Shokan.