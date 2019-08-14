UCCM Police investigate stabbing in Aundeck Omani Kaning

AUNDECK OMNAI KANING – During the evening hours of August 2, the UCCM Anishnaabe Police were called to a disturbance at a residence on the Aundeck Omni Kaning (AOK) First Nation. The call involved a verbal argument and eventual physical altercation between a male and female in the residence. A third male in the residence attempted to intervene and was assaulted and injured as a result.

A 14-year-old male from the M’Chigeeng First Nation was treated and released from the Manitoulin Health Centre with non-life threatening injuries and a 15-year-old male from the AOK was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The youth, who cannot be named under the provisions of the YCJA, is scheduled to appear in Gore Bay Youth Court on August 21. This case is still under investigation and if you have any information relating to this crime please calls the UCCM Police 1-888-377-7135 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS (8477). Cst. Bussieres is the investigating officer.