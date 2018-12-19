UCCM Police bids farewell to Constable Barbara Osawabine

MANITOULIN—On Saturday, December 13 at the annual UCCM Police Christmas dinner held at the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre, the police service honoured a long serving member, Constable Barbara Osawabine.

Constable Osawabine officially retired from the police service on November 29. She spent a total of 23 years with the police service and 21 years as a constable. Her last assignment was working as a detective constable in the UCCM Police Crime Unit.

During her tenure, Constable Osawabine earned the respect of the community and colleagues for her calm demeanor and dedication to help victims of crime. Her background, training and expertise in policing made her an asset to the UCCM Police Service.

“We will miss here her but wish her the best in the next chapter of her life,” says Police Chief Rodney Nahwegahbow.