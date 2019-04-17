UCCM Constable Josh Shokan wins investigative award

GATINEAU, QUEBEC – UCCM Anishnaabe Police honored one of their own at the annual First Nations Chiefs of Police Conference held in Gatineau, Quebec on April 4. This Police Awards Gala event is organized annually by the FNCPA and honours First Nation Police Officers from across Canada for Exemplary Years of Service, Lifesaving, Bravery, and Distinguished Services – Investigative Skills.

This year Constable Josh Shokan was the recipient of the Distinguished Services Award for Investigative Contributions to the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service. Chief of Police Rodney Nahwegahbow was on hand to personally present the prestigious award to Constable Josh Shokan.

Chief of Police Nahwegahbow was also grateful to have the family members of Cst. Shokan attend as well as Chief Pasty Corbiere of Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation for the memorable event.