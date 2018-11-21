UCCM Anishnaabe Police, Winch Group and Manitoulin OPP host sports giveaway

M’CHIGEENG—On November 13, the UCCM Anishnaabe Police, the Winch Group and the Manitoulin-Espanola detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) coordinated the delivery of new and gently used sports equipment to the M’Chigeeng Community Complex for a community-wide giveaway.

“The Winch Group from Burlington started a sports equipment drive four years ago and we are fortunate again to have the sports equipment directed to Manitoulin Island First Nations Communities,” said UCCM Police Chief Rodney Nahwegahbow. “We continue to be grateful for the hard work and effort by the Winch Group organizers, the OPP Highway Safety Division and the Indigenous Policing Bureau who are responsible for getting the equipment here.”

The distribution directly benefited Zhiibaahaasing, Whitefish River, Sheshegwaning, Sheguiandah, M’Chigeeng and Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nations.

The doors to the M’Chigeeng Complex were open to the public at 3 pm on November 13. “It was good to see so many of the UCCMM (United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising) community membership take the opportunity to grab some needed hockey equipment (and other sports equipment) for their children and youth hockey players,” the police chief continued.

The UCCM Police thanked M’Chigeeng chief and council for hosting the event and for the use of the M’Chigeeng Community Complex.