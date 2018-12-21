Two rollovers on Manitoulin send three people to hospital

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On Friday, December 21, 2018, at approximately 10:24 a.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Sudbury Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 540 in Billings Township, Ontario.

The driver and passenger were transported to hospital, by ambulance, with minor injuries.

At approximately 1:59 p.m., the Manitoulin OPP responded to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 542 in Carnarvon Township, Ontario. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

With winter weather upon us, the OPP would like to remind the public that motorists need to be flexible in their driving habits to compensate for whatever weather conditions lay ahead. Driving according to the road conditions could save your life or the life of others.

If the roads are icy, try to stop and wait for conditions to improve, or reduce your speed to a bare minimum.

Make this the best winter driving season ever by driving carefully and arriving safely.