Two people charged with numerous sex offences

(ST. CHARLES, ON) – On August 22, 2019, members of the Nipissing West (Warren) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the assistance of the Sudbury OPP Crime Unit, responded to a complaint of historical sexual and physical assaults on a young person, which had occurred in St. Charles, Ontario.

As a result of a police investigation, two people were arrested on August 25, 2019.

A 43-year-old male, from St. Charles, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Sexual Assault (2 counts);

Sexual Exploitation;

Invitation to Sexual Touching-Under 16 years of age (2 counts);

Sexual Interference (2 counts);

Assault; and

Uttering Threats-Cause Bodily Harm (2 counts)

A 34-year-old female, also from St. Charles, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Assault with a Weapon (2 counts);

Uttering Threats-Cause Death (2 counts);

Assault;

Careless Use of Firearm;

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm;

Pointing a Firearm;

Careless Storage of Firearm; and

Criminal Harassment-Threatening

Both accused persons were released on a Promise to Appear and Undertaking and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on September 25, 2019.

The names of those charged have been withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Sudbury and Area Victim Services at Sudbury and Area Victim Services for assistance. A toll free call can also be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.