Two new cases of COVID-19, including one death

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, one of whom is deceased. The deceased individual is a male in his 70s from Greater Sudbury. Out of respect for the family, no further information is being shared. The other individual, also from Greater Sudbury, is a male in his 50s. Both have a history of international travel.

“I am deeply saddened by this loss of life, and as a supportive, compassionate, and connected community, we extend our most sincere condolences to the family and friends,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Sudbury & Districts Medical Officer of Health. “More than ever, we need to be able to reach out and count on each other despite our critical need to keep physical distance from one another.”

“This somber event stresses the seriousness of the situation we are facing. We must all take the necessary steps to stay safe. Each of us has an obligation to our loved ones, neighbours, and community to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Sutcliffe. “We know that COVID-19 is spreading in our community. We know that lives are at stake,” added Dr. Sutcliffe.

Details of confirmed case(s)

Case number Age Gender Exposure category Status Tested (dd/mm/yy) Area Case #17 50s Male International travel



Close contact Self-isolating 31/03/2020 Greater Sudbury Case #18 70s Male International travel Deceased 30/03/2020 Greater Sudbury

Details of affected flights and cruise ship:

Flights/cruises were not affected.

Key steps for physical distancing:

Stay home unless it is absolutely essential to go out, for example, to get groceries, medicines, medical attention, or to get some exercise close to home.

If you must go out, stay at least two metres (6 feet) away from other people.

Wash or sanitize your hands, cough or sneeze into your sleeve, and stay home if you suspect you are ill.

Eliminate visits with friends and non-immediate family: connect with friends virtually instead.

Avoid crowds and places where people may be close together.

Work from home when possible.

Call neighbours and those in need to check in on them and to offer help and companionship.

ACT at the first sign(s) of COVID-19 symptoms

COVID-19 symptoms can be mild to severe. They can include (one or all):

fever

cough

difficulty breathing (shortness of breath)

IMPORTANT: If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, follow these steps:

Step 1: Isolate yourself right away. Learn how to self-isolate at www.phsd.ca/health-topics-programs/diseases-infections/coronavirus#isolate

Step 2: If you are having difficulty breathing or are experiencing other severe symptoms, call 911.

Step 3: Find out if you should seek medical attention. Use the online self-assessment tool at www.phsd.ca/health-topics-programs/diseases-infections/coronavirus#suspect or call your health care provider, a local COVID-19 assessment centre, or Telehealth Ontario at 1.866.797.0000 (TTY 1.866.797.0007).

Step 4: For general information about COVID-19, call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200) or visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19.

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about the province’s response to COVID-19.