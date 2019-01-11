Two Gore Bay Bank of Montreal employees are the “Best of the Best”

GORE BAY—Two Gore Bay Bank of Montreal bank branch employees have been cited as being among the “Best of the Best” employees across Canada.

“For two of our employees, Heather Turner and Amanda Hore from such a small branch and community like ours to be recognized for exceptional service is amazing,” stated Deborah Woods, manager of the BMO Gore Bay branch.

Ms. Woods explained that BMO, “annually holds Best of the Best awards, chosen among BMO employees from all across Canada for those (employees) who exceed in performance to customers and businesses.”

- Advertisement -

“Amanda and Heather are among 55 BMO employees across Canada being recognized for 2018 Best of the Best awards,” said Ms. Woods. “To have two employees from our one branch here being recognized is awesome.”

“We are certainly proud of all their accomplishments this year,” said Ms. Woods.

Both BMO employees will be attending a BMO awards gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto on Friday, January 25 to receive their awards.