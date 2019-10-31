Truck driver faces careless driving charge following Hwy 540 collision

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On October 30, 2019 at approximately 12:55 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation Fire Department responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving a commercial motor vehicle on Highway 540 in Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation, Ontario.

As a result of the collision, a 24 year-old from Little Current, Ontario, has been charged with Careless Driving, contrary to section 130 of the Highway Traffic Act. The driver was uninjured.

The Highway was closed for several hours and re-opened to one lane while Hydro One repaired downed lines. Highway 540 is now fully open.