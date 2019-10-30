Tree of Lights fundraiser starts its major Christmas campaign

MANITOULIN—While the Tree of Life campaign, a fundraiser for the Manitoulin Centennial Manor, is officially on all year long, its big push occurs between now and Christmas with this year’s goal to see the Another Step Forward drive reach its ultimate goal of $100,000.

As has been reported previously, Another Step Forward has been the Manor’s main fundraising activity of late, led by fundraising committee chair Wendy Gauthier, to see the carpets removed from the long-term care facility and replaced with non-slip flooring.

This is year five of the Tree of Lights campaign where residents, businesses and organizations are encouraged to purchase lights on a string that will cover a Christmas tree located on the Manor grounds with a view from the dining room. The more lights that are purchased through donation, the more strings that are added to the tree, winding their way to the top and the star. The group that donates the most money to the campaign gets the honour of being the ‘star donor’ and has the tree-topper lit in their honour. Last year, the Little Current Lions Club took this distinction. The tree will be erected following Remembrance Day.

In year one, $8,000 was raised and by year four, last year, over $30,000 was brought into the campaign.

“Our goal is to match last year’s and we’re off to a good start,” Ms. Gauthier says.

With the funds raised so far, the flooring replacement has actually just begun at the Manor. “So we need to raise those funds now!” she adds encouragingly.

“Our Christmas campaign is already underway and I’ve been busy campaigning seasonal residents and seasonal businesses,” Ms. Gauthier continues. “I wanted to give them the opportunity to support the municipally-owned Island long-term care home.”

Ms. Gauthier, as every other year, is hard at work, pounding the pavement in search of donations and to spread the good news of the Manor and to point out the “need and value of the Manor as part of the Island’s healthcare system.”

The fundraising chair notes that campaigns like this are also incredibly important to help offset taxpayer money. As the Manor is a municipally-owned and operated facility, municipalities, and thereby taxpayers, pay an annual share into the operation. Ms. Gauthier notes that by offsetting costs for major projects with fundraising, it is less likely (hopefully) that the municipal share will increase by a great amount (unforeseen circumstances notwithstanding).

“All of the donations to the Tree of Lights go to the Manor,” Ms. Gauthier says. “If people want to make the most of their donation dollars, this is a great way to do so.”

Donation forms can be found at many Island businesses, including this office, municipal offices and libraries. New this year, people can also make donation via etransfer by emailing

donationsmcm@extendicare.com.

While any amount is welcomed, there are also levels of sponsorship: star support, donation of $50; bronze, $100; silver, $200; gold, $500; and platinum, $1,000 or over.

The Wednesday, December 18 edition of The Expositor will feature a full list of those who donated, either in memory or in celebration of individuals or organziations.