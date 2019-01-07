

In loving memory of Travis Wilfred Dean Shane Migwans who started his spirit journey on Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at the age of 34. Travis was an amazing chef, who will be remembered for his loving heart and helping hands. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and swimming. He was very proud and loved spending time with his daughter. Family and friends were important to Travis; every day he would call his mom and sisters just to say “Hi” and check in. He always stopped in to visit his aunties and uncles. He was always ready to help out or cook for his many friends and family, or cheer on younger siblings at the arena. He was very adventurous and loved to travel and meet new people. Travis had an unforgettable laugh, the sound would fill the room with joy. Travis was an amazing son, brother, dad and friend. He will be sadly missed by his mother May Migwans, and father Christopher Corbiere. A happy moment was the arrival of his daughter Tianna Anastasia Migwans Manitowabi. Loving brother of Randi Lynn Lovelace and Hannah Hope Lovelace, predeceased by William Lovelace. Dear nephew of Cheyenne (Cecile), Douglas and Aunties Pearl (Howie), Julie (Gordon), Alfreda (predeceased), Cecile, Martina (Gary predeceased), Jeanette (David), Pat, Lucy (Chuck) and Stephanie. Predeceased by Migwans grandparents and many Aunties and Uncles, Travis will be remembered by many cousins, from M’Chigeeng, Wikwemikong. Visitation was held at M’Chigeeng Arena starting Saturday at 4 pm. Celebration of life service will be on Tuesday, Janury 1, 2019 at 11 am. Cremation followed. Memorial donations may be made to the M’Chigeeng Minor Hockey as expressions of sympathy.

