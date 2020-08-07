Township reminds public that work area is a construction zone

KAGAWONG – Members of the public are being cautioned that the Kagawong small craft basin and Old Mill Shoreline area is a construction zone.

“Unfortunately, we have had at least one incident where swimmers at the beach in Kagawong have accessed the break wall at the small craft basin via the water,” a notice on the Billings township website reads. “This is part of an active construction zone replete with all the usual hazards.”

“For the sake of safety, please do not access the small craft basin, including the break wall, or shoreline in front of the Old Mill by water (swimming or boating) or by land,” the notice adds.