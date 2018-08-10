Town of Gore Bay gets federal funding

OTTAWA—The Town of Gore Bay is to receive funding from the federal government, one of 159 new initiatives in communities across Canada who are receiving a total of $12.1 million in funding under three different funding programs.

Gore Bay is to receive $32,000 in funding for an asset management plan update and training. The funding is being provided under the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP). Investing in innovative municipal infrastructure projects contributes to a clean growth economy and strengthens the middle class by ensuring communities are healthy and sustainable places to live.

The Honourable Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Vicki-May Hamm, president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced over $12.1 million in funding for 159 new initiatives in communities across Canada through h three programs: The Green Municipal Fund (GMF), the Municipalities for Climate innovation Program (MCIP) and the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP).

Vicki-May Hamm, FCM president said, “whether big or small, urban or rural, municipalities are responsible for more than half of Canada’s public infrastructure-critical assets that support our economy and quality of life. Building resilient, sustainable, and livable communities will define our future. Leveraging today’s announcement through FCM’s programs will drive local solutions to Canada’s national challenges.”