Town of Gore Bay a busy place for Canada Day celebrations!

GORE BAY – The Town of Gore Bay celebrated Canada Day in grand style this past Monday!

Led by bagpiper Dave Beaton, members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 in Gore Bay, and members of the Gore Bay-Gordon/Barrie Island Volunteer Fire Department marched from the Legion down Phipps Street, turning onto Eleanor Street and up Meredith Street to gather at the Gore Bay community all for the flag raising ceremony.

“I would like to welcome everyone to our Canada Day celebrations,” said Gore Bay Mayor Dan Osborne. “It is nice to see so many familiar faces and not so familiar faces here today.”

After Mr. Osborne had raised the Canadian flag on the flag pole in front of the community hall, Ellie Maxwell led everyone in a fantastic rendition of O Canada.

“Again, I would like to welcome everyone to our pretty little town,” said Mayor Osborne. “It’s nice to see the town so active and have family members attend; and I would encourage all of you to attend some of the things we have planned for today. We invite everyone to stay for the entire day,” he said, adding his thanks to Ms. Maxwell, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514, and the Gore Bay-Gordon/Barrie Island Volunteer Fire Department.

There were hundreds of people on the main street during the day, with many activities taking place, including a community yard sale, with many local vendors and businesses opening their businesses for the day, a fantastic and colourful parade, a barbecue put on by the Gore Bay Recreation Committee, barbecued hot dogs provided by Dean’s Valu-Mart, balloons and freezies provided to all the children by the Bank of Montreal, face painting and many kids games and activities such as water balloons, an appearance by the Bouncy Castles and many more games. As well there was a basketball shooting and stars competition. And the Gore Bear was on hand for all the festivities!

And what would a Canada Day celebration be without a fantastic fireworks display? And this was delivered in fine form Monday evening!