Town of Espanola transitioning to the OPP today

The current Espanola Police Service facility at 76 Center Street, Espanola will undergo renovations between October 11 and November 9, 2018 as part of the transition of policing services. This facility will be closed while renovations take place. During this period, the citizens of Espanola can attend the Espanola OPP Detachment located at 280 Highway 17, McKerrow for any police related matters.

Important OPP telephone contact information:

(From 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 11, 2018)

For immediate assistance, or to report an incident (NON-EMERGENCY), call: 1-888-310-1122

For administrative matters during business hours, call: 705-869-1211

In case of an EMERGENCY, dial 9-1-1

The OPP looks forward to a positive working relationship with the Town of Espanola and its residents.

Media Contact: Sergeant Carlo Berardi

North East Region Media Services Coordinator

Phone: 705-845-2738