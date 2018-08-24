Tour de Meldrum benefits Mindemoya Hospital

MINDEMOYA—The annual Tour de Meldrum Bay bicycling event has again benefitted the Mindemoya Hospital.

“We had a really good year; we raised just over $8,575 on our annual ride,” stated Dale Scott, organizer of the annual bike ride which took place this past June.Mr. Scott pointed out, “the funds we are donating from the ride to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary are going toward the new telemetry heart monitoring equipment at the hospital.”

“The Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary had earmarked $100,000 for the telemetry equipment and I understand they are over half way there on this campaign, so our $8,000 will help with that as well,” said Mr. Scott.

Mr. Scott presented the donation to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary and Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) representatives on Wednesday. Auxiliary president Judy Mackenzie was pleased to accept the donation, saying to Dr. Scott, “you have once again organized a successful Tour de Meldrum. Congratulations. The telemetry campaign has been a success due to contributions such as yours.”

Dr. Scott remarked that the bikers had made much more money this year and that there were corporate donations. “Manitoulin Transport was very generous this year,” he added.

The 18th annual Tour de Meldrum Bay bicycling event was held in June. Mr. Scott reported at the time that the ride had a total of 23 riders, with a lot of new riders this year. He noted there were a total of 30 people who took part in the supper at the Meldrum Bay Inn on the first day of the ride.

Participants rode by bicycle from Mindemoya to Meldrum Bay on the June Saturday morning, enjoyed dinner and stayed overnight at the Meldrum Bay Inn, and then travelled back to Mindemoya on the Sunday, a total ride of 105 kilometres.

In the initial year of the ride Mr. Scott rode solo, and then had about three participants accompany him the second and third years. The event was launched with the idea of the ride being used to raise funds for the Mindemoya Hospital.

Businesses and individuals in Mindemoya and area, and outside, are great in contributing to this event, said Mr. Scott. Each rider also raises their own funds to take part in the ride.

Mr. Scott noted that over the years of the ride, close to $85,000 has been raised to benefit the Mindemoya Hospital.