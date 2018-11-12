TORY RUSSEL LARIVIERE May 31, 1984 – October 28, 2018

A beautiful life that came to an end, he died as he lived, everyone’s friend. In our hearts a memory will always be kept, of one we loved, and will never forget. Tory died peacefully at Scarborough Centenary Hospital on Sunday, October 28, 2018 in his 35th year. Cherished and loved son of Shari and Kit. Dear brother of Tye and his wife Christina. Proud Uncle of Sawyer and Ava. Loving grandson of Eva Bond. Sadly missed by his aunts, uncles and cousins. Fondly remembered by his soul mate Kate, all his friends who called him brother, by the Special Olympics community, the wrestling community and by all those whose path he crossed. Tory enjoyed an amazing and diverse life. He was a special Olympian who won gold in bocce, competing in Florida, representing in the Special Olympics in Ontario. He carried the torch in the 1st Canadian Marathon for the Paralympics in the support of persons with disabilities. Tory was an Ambassador for the Abilities Centre and attended galas, raising funds during the building campaign. Tory has been a member of the Abilities Centre since its opening, attending and working out faithfully. Tory loved the WWE and was involved in many of the INDY Wrestling events throughout Ontario and Florida, being a bell ringer for these events in Ontario. He was a volunteer at Nova’s Ark, an animal rescue farm. Tory has a rescued kitty, Midnight, who he adored and who adored him. He had a special relationship with a dwarf mini horse named Mud Puddles in Ontario and mini horses in Florida. Tory was also a VlP for the Hooters Swimsuit Contest in Fort Myers four years in a row. He was asked to judge in the contest, but declined saying “I’d have to give them all a 10!” Throughout his life, he fought a valiant fight with his conditions and limited abilities but Tory was a strong- willed individual with an amazing outlook and wonderful sense of humour. He will be remembered as a very loyal friend, a warrior and hero who was brave, strong and courageous. He had a beautiful soul and a soft heart. His smile will live on in all our hearts.

