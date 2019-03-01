Todd Bailey rink wins Little Current men’s curling bonspiel

LITTLE CURRENT—The Todd Bailey-skipped rink won the first event championship at the Little Current Curling Club men’s annual bonspiel held this past weekend.

The Bailey rink, which included vice Reuben Allen, second Greg Towns and lead Mike Corrigan, defeated an Espanola-based rink in the final.

The second event was won by a rink skipped by Jason Chandler, with the runner-up being the Darryl Van Horn rink of Mindemoya.

The Recorder was unable to find out other results of the bonspiel prior to this week’s press deadline.