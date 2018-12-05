MANITOULIN—The advanced Christmas Sale tickets for the Manitoulin Ice Showdown are going fast and are now few and far between so if you’re looking for the perfect Christmas present for the angler in your life, at a knockdown price, now is the time to strike.

“We did a short run of tickets for Christmas that are on sale for $90, $10 off the $100 ticket price,” explained Luke Wassegijig, representing the Wiikwemkoong Ice Fishing Derby and Wikwemikong Tourism, co-host of the first ever Manitoulin Ice Showdown. “We won’t be offering any more tickets for this special price, so get them while they’re hot.”

The response has been positive to the news that the Manitoulin Ice Showdown, a collaboration between the Wiikwemkoong Ice Fishing Derby and The Manitoulin Expositor, will now encompass two lakes—both Manitowaning Bay and Lake Manitou—and not be limited to any one species of fish. The derby is set for two days, Saturday, February 9 and Sunday, February 10.

The Manitoulin Ice Showdown offers anglers double the chances to win: Manitowaning Bay will still see a tagged fish contest worth $5,000 while Lake Manitou will see a target weight prize (the target weight will be made known before the derby and the closest to that weight wins) worth another $5,000. In each of Manitowaning Bay and Lake Manitou, the prizes will be awarded for heaviest fish of any species: first place, $5,000; second place, $3,000; and third place, $2,000. There will also be great prizes on offer for those taking top fish in spots four through 10.

Don’t forget to register before January 18 to qualify for the early bird draw for $1,000. Not only are there amazing prizes to be won, but all those who buy a ticket will be entered into a draw for the $10,000 registration prize.

“We only have a few tickets left with a $90 price tag so you had better get here fast,” said Dave Patterson of The Manitoulin Expositor and Manitoulin Expositor Salmon Classic. “They make a great Christmas gift.”

Tickets are available, by cash only, from The Expositor Office in downtown Little Current or through the Wikwemikong Tourism Office located in the mini mall on Wikwemikong Way.

Hello hard water!