TIFFANY NICOLE KANASAWE

March 7, 1992 – January 25, 2020

In loving memory of Tiffany Nicole Kanasawe, March 7, 1992 to January 25, 2020. Tiffany began her journey to the Spirit World on Saturday morning at the age of 27 after a courageous battle with stomach cancer. Beloved daughter of Lillian Kanasawe. Loving mother to Aidan, Lilly, Aiyana and Miranda. Special friend of Malcolm Jr. Special mom to Kylee, Ava and Emalee. Loving sister to Dallas, Courtney, Patrina, Deborah-Lynn. Reunited with her big sissy Miranda. Dearest auntie to Darcy, Tryton, Jade, Justice and Ronnie. Lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as her godmother Agnes. Special mention to Angele, Sydney (Sid-bear), Clarissa (babes) and Maxine (homeslice). Tiffany was a mother first; she spoke about how her children had changed her life for the better. She would always take her children to family outings and involve them in sports to keep them busy. Tiffany had a way of making people smile and laugh, she had a word for something funny to bring that laugh out of you. She never gave up on her goals and would not allow anyone to tell her that she couldn’t. She was very self-driven. There was always a great presence when she was in the room. Family and friends will gather at St. Ignatius Church for visitation, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 3 pm. Funeral Service is Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11 am. Burial in Buzwah Cemetery Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.