Three trucks stolen overnight on Manitoulin, OPP investigating

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On Monday, May 27, 2019, members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the OPP Canine Unit and the Emergency Response Team (ERT), as well as officers from the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service and the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin (UCCM) Anishnaabe Police were called to three separate reports of stolen vehicles.

Sometime overnight a GMC Sierra pick-up truck was stolen from a residence on Bidwell Road in Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI) Township, Ontario. At approximately 2:27 a.m., officers located the stolen truck, abandoned after a collision, on Highway 6 in Assiginack Township, Ontario.

A short time later, the Manitoulin OPP received a second report of a stolen vehicle, a Ford Ranger pick-up truck, from a residence on Dunlop Street, in NEMI Township, Ontario. This vehicle was located abandoned in Wikwemikong First Nation, Ontario.

A third pick-up truck, a Chevrolet Silverado, was reported stolen to the OPP at approximately 2:30 a.m., from Lecourt Street in Assiginack Township, Ontario. This vehicle was located abandoned, at a residence in M’Chigeeng First Nation, Ontario.

As officers continue to investigate, they have received several reports of thefts from vehicles in the Bidwell Road area of Assiginack Township and NEMI Township. Citizens are reminded to lock their vehicles, and never leave keys in plain view.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of OPP Scenes of Crime Officers (SOCO). Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for these incidents should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.