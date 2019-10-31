There’s fun to be found Island- wide in the off-season months

MANITOULIN—Many people think of Manitoulin Island as the ideal summer getaway destination, full of all of its majestic views, watersports, festivals and community celebrations, but in many ways, the off-season offers just as much charm and unique opportunities to explore the region’s hidden gems.

“There’s a whole untapped selection of things to do in the winter, people just maybe have to look a little harder,” says Jackie White, events co-ordinator at the Township of Assiginack.

“If you’re not the one that likes crazy crowds and prefer the quiet—some people like winter for its crispness and coolness and being out in the snow—Manitoulin has it all without being stuck in traffic and city lights.”

Ms. White has served as the Township of Assiginack’s events co-ordinator for five years. In that time, she says her municipality has been working to increase opportunities for winter recreation.

“We’ve created things to do. McLean’s Park now has three other trails that you can go on that are groomed all year long; it’s beautiful all season. We opened the sliding hill three years ago by the information booth; the kids love it, it’s so fun,” she says.

Every community on the Island has fun winter pastimes on offer from hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country ski trails to ice fishing and warmer indoor activities. Ms. White says that with a little bit of research, there is no shortage of things going on.

“Every municipality has a website to list their stuff, or you can make a call (to the municipal office),” says Ms. White. “We put up our stuff year-round.”

In addition to its sliding hill and groomed trail system at McLean’s Park, the township also offers free snowshoe and walking pole rentals, public skating, hockey games and indoor walking on a weekly basis. There is also a special mid-winter event that celebrates the best of the season, breaking up the dark winter nights with a burst of colour.

“We have a fireworks show in February on Family Day,” says Ms. White, who adds there is also a special night sledding evening held on the same date. “It’s kind of fun, drinking hot chocolate and looking up at the fireworks while you’re bundled up with your family. It’s about trying things you don’t normally do.”

Outdoors lovers will be interested to know of a recently launched Facebook group by Island resident Judy Peters. She moved to Manitoulin in June of 2018 from Mississauga, where she had been part of a road biking club that regularly met up with hiking groups for off-season expeditions.

“That’s the one thing I miss from the city, having groups of people to go do these things with. The response was just insane so I thought I would start a Facebook group,” she says.

That group had swelled to nearly 150 members just three days after she created it and its member list is full of people who want to venture into the great outdoors at all times of the year.

“There’s already people talking about kayaking. I’m hoping there will be all kinds of things people want to do,” she says, adding that any member is welcome to post about their outdoors plans for others to join.

The group has hosted its first hike this past Saturday at the Bebamikawe Memorial Trail in Wiikwemkoong, and generally schedules its events on Saturdays at 10 am, to keep Sundays open for a rain date.

For those who might prefer a warmer activity, numerous indoor options abound. The Ojibwe Cultural Foundation (OCF) in M’Chigeeng First Nation is just one outlet that offers culturally enriching and unique things to do.

Its website at OjibweCulture.ca and Facebook page at facebook.com/OjibweCulturalFoundation both feature listings of its upcoming events, workshops and social gatherings. There is also the Mnidoo Mnising Spirit Gallery exhibition space that highlights Ojibwe heritage and regularly changes throughout the year.

The exhibition on from now until mid-January is called Ziibaaska’iganagooday – The Jingle Dress. In it, artist Christian Chapman of Fort William First Nation has a number of mixed media creations that have travelled to several galleries before arriving in M’Chigeeng.

Some recent workshops offered at the OCF include grapevine harvesting and wreath-making, moss bag and bonnet making and storytelling.

Municipalities such as the Northeast Town also host plenty of recreation opportunities throughout the year, from cooking classes to arts and crafts. That township has a weekly ad on Page 12 of this newspaper which lists its upcoming offerings, with further details also available at its website, townofnemi.on.ca.

With so many things happening, it might seem overwhelming to keep track of all these off-season activities. The classified section of The Manitoulin Expositor is regularly full of upcoming events of all manner, as are the ads placed on news pages throughout its editions.

Manitoulin Island’s official tourism website, ExploreManitoulin.com, is also a wealth of information about the communities on the Island and provides the resources needed for a choose-your-own-adventure take on cooler fun.

Be sure to snap photos of your adventures and post them using the hashtag #ExploreManitoulin to showcase the changing of the seasons for all to see.

More information about municipal events, such as Ms. White’s offerings in the Township of Assiginack, can be found at its website, Assiginack.ca, or by calling 705-859-3196. Details of upcoming events at OCF can be found by calling 705-377-4902 or by emailing info@ojibweculture.ca.