The next 50 years: makeover re-imagining Manitoulin Secondary School

TM’CHIGEENG—Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) is being revitalized through the language of architecture. The impressive makeover, set to start this spring, will mark a milestone at the school and herald the beginning of the next 50 years.

“As the school prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, we are reimagining the space for teaching and learning, student achievement and well-being,” said Rainbow District School Board Director of Education Norm Blaseg. “We want all students to see themselves reflected in their surroundings and have a strong sense of belonging at school.”

Mr. Blaseg explained, “the revitalization project stretches beyond new windows, walls and walkways. The concepts are being guided by words like welcoming, wisdom, wonder, warmth, why, where and wow.”

It’s what Yallowega, Belanger, Salach Architecture calls “designing with meaning” and it’s based on key principles: that the design should resonate with everyone and contribute positively to healing and inclusivity through cultural teachings; the design can explore the richness of cultural teachings and stories through themes, symobolism, architecture and natural materials; emphasis should be placed on connection, community, mutual respect and harmony with the natural world; architecture can promote action through the expression of cultural aspirations and well-being.

“The project will capitalize on MSS’s geographic location, natural setting, distinct history and rich heritage,” said Director Blaseg.

In designing the space “with meaning,” the architects are incorporating local culture, traditions and characteristics into the building, including cedar and limestone, natural materials of varied shapes and textures, the Seven Grandfather Teachings, the four elements (earth, wind, fire and water), cardinal points, the Circle of Life, nature and colour.

He outlined the plan for the revitalization project. It will begin at the main entrance (of the school) with heavy timber framing the front doors, a fireplace in the foyer, ceiling beams clad in wood and an engaging and welcoming area, flooded with natural light.

It will continue through the school with a modern cafeteria that includes round tables, café-style seating and lounge areas for conversation or quiet study; a new library with new technology; new bleachers and new floor in the gymnasium; refreshed washrooms, including a universal washroom, a water refilling station with new water lines; mechanical and lighting upgrades; an updated science lab; an agricultural classroom; a maker’s space; and the naming and painting of corridors rich with art.

The revitalization will culminate in a multi-purpose cultural room in the heart of the school with a new Three Fires Indigenous student space and a central open area for ceremonies, smudging, drumming, storytelling and teaching—all with a view through the main lobby to the main entrance and the central courtyard with benches, picnic tables, plants, trees and the sky above.

“The most significant part of this revitalization project is the wonderful space that it will create for students, staff, parents/guardians and the community,” said Director Blaseg. “Manitoulin Secondary School will be an even greater place to bring learning to life.”

The RDSB had passed a motion earlier this month, to revitalize MSS, funded through existing school condition improvement (SCI) and School Renewal Condition Improvement and School Renewal Capital allocations.