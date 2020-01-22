The Manitoulin Expositor’s annual Valentine Poetry Contest returns

MANITOULIN—Fear not the icy grasp of winter’s blast, seek love’s warm embrace, that’s sure to last.

Winter’s frigid airs may have us all in its thrall, but an opportunity to chase away the Jack Frost blues with some very fine dining (or maybe just some simple comfort food) could lie just around the corner. The Expositor Valentine Poetry Contest is back.

Your heartfelt poem expressing Valentine season sentiments could win you a romantic dinner for two at the Island restaurant of your choice, but in order to qualify, your entry must be clearly marked “poetry contest” and reach The Expositor Office by Friday, February 7. Please ensure that you include your name and phone number with your entry.

You can email expositor@manitoulin.ca or mail to P.O. Box 369, Little Current, ON, P0P 1K0.

Entries will be published in the February 12 edition of The Expositor.