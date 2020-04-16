The Manitoulin Expositor Salmon Classic 2020 has been cancelled

It is with great sadness that we are announcing the cancellation of the 2020 edition of the Manitoulin Expositor Salmon Classic scheduled to take place from July 25 to August 23.

After closely monitoring the situation for the past month and listening to our chief medical officers of health, we have come to the only responsible conclusion: we must forego this year and focus on keeping anglers, volunteers and Manitoulin residents safe.

While we would like to proceed with the Manitoulin Expositor Salmon Classic 2020, the current climate of uncertainty has made that impossible.

We want to thank all our past, present and future sponsors, the anglers, volunteers and residents of Manitoulin Island for your understanding; we are incredibly grateful for your support.

We hope that everyone stays safe through this unprecedented time and we look forward to beginning the planning of Salmon Classic 2021 and hope to see all the familiar faces—and new ones too—there.

Be safe and keep your lines tight.

Dave Patterson, organizer

Manitoulin Expositor Salmon Classic