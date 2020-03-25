The end of ice fishing season is near

Get your ice huts off the ice by March 31

ONTARIO – The Ontario Conservation Officers Association (OCOA) would like to remind anglers to think ahead and prepare to remove their fish huts from Ontario’s frozen waterbodies.

“Ice fishing huts must be removed from the ice by the prescribed deadlines, with the exception of portable fish huts that are made of cloth or synthetic fabric that are seven square metres in size or less,” says OCOA President Sean Cronsberry. “Ice huts that are left or abandoned on the ice can eventually fall through the ice and pollute our lakes, causing hazards to boaters during the open water season.”

On Manitoulin, the ice hut removal date is March 31.

“Many of our waterbodies have less ice this year compared to the last couple years and in some areas the ice may be gone before the ice hut removal date,” says Mr. Cronsberry, “Anglers must ensure they remove their ice fishing huts while the ice conditions are still safe to do so.”

Anyone with information about a natural resources or public safety related offence is encouraged to call the MNRF violation reporting line at 1-877-847-7667, contact their local Conservation Officer directly, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more information about natural resources regulations and enforcement please visit the OCOA website at www.ocoa.ca or contact your local Conservation Officer.