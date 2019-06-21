The Dollar Store opens a location in downtown Gore Bay

GORE BAY – The Dollar Store has opened in Gore Bay.

“It all started with Dan (Osborne) downsizing his store (Island Promotional Products) in this building (on Meredith Street) in town. So this space became available, and I decided to open a dollar store,” said Myette Page, owner of The Dollar Store, this past Saturday. She is also operating M&M Bookkeeping and Tax Service (she has 35 years experience in this field) out of the same business location (58-B Meredith Street).

“My biggest thought in opening this store is to provide a need for seniors and others who may not be able to leave the community to shop,” said Ms. Page.

“Generally what we have on hand in the store is what I, and I’m sure most people have seen in other similar-type dollar stores,” said Ms. Page. This includes, for example, “cleaning supplies, toys, kitchenware, hardware, party and gift supplies and much more.”

“I am hoping this new business serves the community well,” said Ms. Page.

The business will be open Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. Customers can call for more information at 705-210-0505.