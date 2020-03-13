The 38th annual Porter-Clark-Purvis tournament provided great hockey

GORE BAY – The 38th annual Porter-Clark-Purvis hockey tournament held in Gore Bay this past weekend provided great hockey and great fan attendance.

In the 40 plus B final, the Orford team defeated the Fossil White team in the final game by a score of 6-1. Members of the Orford team included Daryl Leighton, Jason Thibault, Rob Dearing, Kevin Rose, Derrick Green, Ryan Stuart, Bob Dumond, Corey Stolar, Deno Buttazzoni, Shain Laidley, Brad Bailey, Ronnie Cooper, Mike Argue and Billy Slaght.

The Sportsmen B division final saw the Sex Panthers defeat Russell Thunder 6-3 with the former being presented the Hiram Clark Memorial Trophy. The Sex Panthers roster included Dawson Campbell, Parker Dickinson, Robert James, Brandon Paquette, Brandon Corbiere, Brett Ense, Brock Mackenzie, Charlie Dow, Jarrod Kirk, Mike Megwanabe, Nathan Hovingh, Zach Shawanda, Zack Paul and Dave Wiggins.

The 40 plus A division final saw AYR, for the second year in a row, win this division championships 6-1 over the Ken Blodgett team. Rob Dearing, who presented the awards to each of the teams (in each division), thanked everyone for attending and supporting the annual tournament, which helps to keep the costs of minor hockey down.

Members of the AYR team included Dan Louks, Chris Dietrich, Kelly Garrett, Josh Vaisanen, Jan Fitz-Henry, Chris McLaren, Tim Vollmer, Jeff Tanner, Steve Wood, Colin MacIntosh, Andrew Pasel, Brad Gray, Ryan Schroeter and Robbin Lindsay. They won the Platt Purvis Memorial Trophy.

The A final game of the Sportsmen division was probably the most competitive of the championship final games, with the Riching team defeating the Average Joes team by a score of 3-1. The Riching team was presented with the Godfrey Porter Memorial Championship trophy.

The Riching team included Shaun Riching, Mitch Payette, Jordan King, Billy Wright, Brandon Orford, Tyler Gammie, Zack Rolston, Diggy Debassige, Jason Peltier, Greg Paw, Jordan Trudeau, Zach Corrigan, Joe Toner, Raf Prayner and Quinton Recollet.

The Rick Rayner Memorial Most Valuable Player trophy was presented by Stacy Rayner to Zack Rolston, goalie for the Riching team. He gave up one goal in the entire tournament.

The Terry Orford team won the 40-plus B division final at the annual Porter Clark Purvis hockey tournament held this past weekend.

The Sex Panthers won the Sportsmen B division. For their efforts the team was presented with the Hiram Clark Memorial Trophy.

The Riching team (shown in photo) bested the Average Joes team by a score of 3-1 in the Sportsmen’s A division final. For their efforts the Riching team was presented with the Godfrey Porter Memorial championship trophy.