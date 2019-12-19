TEUNIS VERBOOM

“God help me.” Those were his last words.

In loving memory of Teunis Verboom in his 81st year. My husband, loving father, Opa, great-Opa, brother, and brother-in-law. Husband of Aartje Verboom-Maat. Loving father of Teus (Gerie) Verboom, Gerard (Miranda) Verboom, Marius (Serena) Verboom, Elly (Teus) van de Hoog, Aart (Wilma) Verboom, Ria (Peter) Zanen, Herman (Anita) Verboom, Erick (Marlena) Verboom. Brother of Pietje (Mari) Broer. Opa to Teus (Alexandra), Patrick (Ilone), Gwendolyn (Robbert); Gerco (Jonette), Annemiek (Roy), Niels (Jillian); Marena, Alaina, Arian, Neils, Silva; Arjan (Alexandra), Anita (Simon), Marjolein (Jos), Elseline (Maarten), Teus (Elise), Han; Remon (Sjardee), Linda; Fleur, Cas; Marisa, Frances; Lily, Alexis, Seth, Theo, Nathaniel, Maverick. Great-Opa to Charlie, Teusje; Floortje, Luuk; Fem, Tess; Emma, Daan, and Esmee. Visitation was at Mindemoya Missionary Church on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2 pm. Service followed at 3:30 pm. Interment in the spring in Mindemoya. Address for Aartje Verboom: 2416 Monument Road Providence Bay, ON P0P 1T0.