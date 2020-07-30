Ten new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by PHSD, one case prompts outbreak declaration

July 29, 2020, 10:15 p.m. – Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting ten new COVID-19 cases in residents in our service area (Greater Sudbury, Sudbury District, and Manitoulin District). One case in an employee of Pioneer Manor, which following an assessment by Public Health, prompted an outbreak declaration.

“It is very concerning to be reporting on another 10 cases and to know that this now brings our total to 22 new cases of COVID-19 in just the last week and a half. However, even more worrisome is that of these 22 new cases, 8 are individuals with no known exposure. That’s 36% of new cases with no known source,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts. “Cases of COVID-19 that are not linked to travel or to other cases means that there is community spread of the virus. Community spread is one of the measures used by the province’s Command Table to assess how we are doing with reopening. It is something I am very concerned about because no one wants to go backwards,” added Dr. Sutcliffe.

Through contact tracing, Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Public Health, you are not considered a close contact.

Details of confirmed case(s)

Case number Age Gender Exposure category Status Tested (dd/mm/yy) Area

Case #80 19 and under Not specified No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure) Self-isolating 27/07/2020 Greater Sudbury Case #81 19 and under Not specified No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure) Self-isolating 27/07/2020 Greater Sudbury Case #82 19 and under Not specified Contact of a travel-related case Self-isolating 28/07/2020 Greater Sudbury Case #83 19 and under Not specified Contact of a travel-related case Self-isolating 28/07/2020

Greater Sudbury Case #84 40s Male No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure) Self-isolating 28/07/2020

Greater Sudbury Case #85 60s Female No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure) Self-isolating 28/07/2020 Greater Sudbury Case #86 19 and under Not specified No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure) Self-isolating 27/07/2020

Greater Sudbury Case #87 19 and under Not specified Contact of a case with unknown exposure Self-isolating 27/07/2020 Greater Sudbury Case #88 20s Male No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure) Self-isolating 28/07/2020

Greater Sudbury Case #89 40s Female No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure) Self-isolating 28/07/2020

Greater Sudbury

Status of COVID-19 outbreaks in facilities

Outbreak status Facility type Number of facilities affected Cases among residents or patients



(*includes deaths) Deaths among residents or patients Cases among staff Total cases



Active Long-term care home 2 0 0 3 3 Resolved Long-term care home 8 6 1 10 16

As per the most recent provincial directives, outbreaks of COVID-19 are not automatically declared in long-term care homes and other congregate settings with the confirmation of one case. Public Health assesses each unique situation in determining if an outbreak should be declared, including, for example, occupation, exposures in the home, symptoms of the case, specific risk factors, and local epidemiology.

Gatherings, physical distancing, and social circles

Although permissible for up to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors, non-essential in-person gatherings of any size should be limited. Community spread remains possible and is likely in Sudbury and districts. Limiting our contacts and in-person interactions as much as possible is critical in reducing transmission of COVID-19. With few exceptions, gatherings are currently maxed at 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors. Unless people are from the same household or social circle, they should keep 2 metres (6 feet) apart and wear a face covering if distancing is not possible. Face coverings must be worn in all indoor public spaces, and they must also be worn in other indoor spaces where distancing is not possible.

Close contact is permitted within “social circles” and among members from the same household. A social circle can only include up to 10 people and must always be with the same people. You can only belong to one social circle.

Prevent the spread of COVID-19

Wash your hands often and when visibly dirty for 15 seconds.

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm or a tissue, throw the tissue in the garbage and wash your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Continue to practise physical distancing, because any close contact could be a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Masks or face coverings must be worn in all indoor public places in Sudbury and districts, and they should also be worn in other settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Stay home if you are unwell and get tested.

If you have a COVID-19 symptom, get tested. People who are asymptomatic, who are concerned that they have been exposed to COVID-19, or those who are at risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their employment are also encouraged to contact an assessment centre and get tested.

Travel information:

All residents who are planning to travel should be aware that COVID-19 is still circulating at different levels around the province. The safest options are to stay in the area of your home community or to stay in the region.

For anyone who has recently travelled, visit the Public Health Agency of Canada website for updates on COVID-19 exposures.

If you think you have travelled somewhere (within or outside of Ontario) where you may have been exposed to COVID-19, call us at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

Anyone who has travelled outside of Canada is directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

For more information or if you have questions or concerns, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about the province’s response to COVID-19.