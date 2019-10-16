Tehkummah Talk & Times

Debbie called from The Expositor with a reminder of an early deadline. This is Monday evening and I’m not at bingo, a lot has gone on today since I sent out my column this morning. I just called Kim, he and Kirby both went home not well, colds and headaches. But, they both worked today so that’s good news for me as of about three hours ago, I have what they were having! So, I’ll feel better tomorrow? But how many did I give the germ to today?

We, our Sr. U.C.W. did the luncheon at the hall for the family and friends after Audrey’s burial in Mindemoya, I went up with Betty Jean. It’s always good to gather and unite in memory. She was quite an amazing lady and she worked hard for her church and the community. We all should be so kind. She never gossiped and would gently bring to our attention our small errors with her great sense of humor. She found the cutest stories to read at our meetings, they may have had a moral to them, the fact that she took her grandfather’s hoe with her. (She never wanted anyone to use it, perhaps in case they lost it?) My prayers are with you all.

Joan called last evening. She has been having health issues, but was hoping to get to the Hall today.

We did have sandwiches and squares to send home. Thank you to all who helped us, especially Rick. He is now an honorary member of our group. He and Norma did the table shuffle and un. Between she and Lorna, the tables all had pretty cosmos on them.

Talking to Derek and Jodi Thursday morning. They’re heading back to MacKenzie after Thanksgiving. He says Gary is in the hospital in Prince George and not so well.

A partridge casually crossing the road, I think it had been shopping at JD’s Garden Centre. A fawn holding up traffic at the corner of 542 and A. Not many deer to be seen this year by me, anyway! I think they are scarce. But, I did hear wolves howling one-night last week.

There has been much on my mind this week, I just took a slug of cough syrup. Lauren was in bearing cups and saucers for our teas. She said her cold lasted three weeks. Cheered me up to no end! I called niece Lori to see if she could run the cribbage today. Dorothy wasn’t supposed to be home yet, but she was so they can look after things and I thank them.

Another sunshiny day!

Thursday evening, 7:30 pm, the monthly euchre tournament at the Hall. I just got a phone call from Historica Canada. First option, $300, how legit is this one? Now they did go down?

Sissy came in after cribbage with a Thanksgiving card and bird seed treats!

B.J. just came to my door with muffins and applesauce. I have been making applesauce with lots of cinnamon and the skins on too. Thanks girls.

As unbelievable as it seems, it’s only a few short weeks until our Annual Christmas Tea, Bake Sale, Bazaar and draws. No doubt the girls were working on it on Tuesday at the U.C.W. meeting at Norma’s.

A sea of pink and purple in the front garden. Colchicum, big pink globes and fall crocus, purple. I do have some small pink or light-coloured ones, but, they come up randomly through the yard.

Hope your Thanksgiving was truly a thankful event. God Bless.