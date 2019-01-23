Tehkummah Talk & Times

Is there anything more frustrating than a vehicle that doesn’t work properly? My van was refusing to give up the key, locked in reverse, music blaring. After I left the thing and called for help, I guess it had time to think about it and finally cooperated. Thanks, my next door neighbour (F.R.) for inconveniencing you.

Five tables today, Wednesday: high hand, P.J. Hall (I changed my name); first, Betty Jean and Bill, 944; second, Brad and Dorothy, 917; third, a tie, Marilyn and Hugh, Yogi and Bobby Jo, 916; low, Gib and Florence, 846; door, Doris, P.J and Brad.

Received in the mail Wednesday fridge magnets with his trail camera photos of a moose named Blue and a buck and fawn. Thanks so much, Ed Haggith. They’re great.

- Advertisement -

Well, look who showed up “in May” on Carol Hughes’ calendar?

Pat, I don’t know why your name got changed last week, sorry.

Sure seemed to be a lot of laughter Thursday evening at the euchre tournament, six tables and a lot of snowfall while the fun was happening. Yogi and Anna K.P.; three couples tied with six lone hands, Simon and Marg, Dorothy and Ted, Pat and John; first, John and Pat Novak, 79; second, Eva and Donna, 76, tied, Betty Jean and Bill, 76; low, Marg and Beth, 43; door, Blaine. Next Thursday at 1 pm bid euchre. On the 10th of February a special Sunday event. Breakfast and a big bingo in the afternoon starting at 1 pm.

Talking to Sis Susan tonight and didn’t even know she’d been away all week in Ottawa visiting daughter Paula and the grandsons Sean and Brandon. Stayed with Micky and family in Sudbury coming and going.

Gosh, I remind myself of my mother. I do have a liking for game shows now? Joan calls on Saturday evening. Sherry got me going this AM and Kim held me back from getting ready for euchre on Thursday evening.

Sorting stamps this AM. Time got away on me. So I write, instead of listening to the Sunday sermon. Am watching a lot of birds at the feeder this extra chilly morning. We haven’t had a lot of birds this winter, so unusual. But, the faithful little chickadees always so perky and cheery. The cardinals sometimes, a few blue jays, small finches today.