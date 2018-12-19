Tehkummah Talk & Times

Dear friends of mine. It’s the time of year that so many memories are recalled. Along with the remembered sadness of the past is the appreciation and love we have for our family, the support and encouragement of our friends. We have so much to be grateful for.

I guess it’s got a lot to do with old age, as I recall Christmas events from the past. The ongoing Christmas tree competitions between family, “and father, daughter.” The annual disagreement over the perfect tree. The trudging through snow to our waists (the one year I had to drag the huge thing myself far too far from the road. I didn’t know why he was annoyed). I still have some of the original decorations we bought our first Christmas together in 1954. I just can’t recall why the tree was a bone of contention. We had a year when the kittens cleared the tree of decorations. We also had a year after Seward got ill, where our ill-placed tree had a square open space in it, so he could watch TV. That occurred while I was out. Laughable now. Somehow, I grew out of wanting perfect and learned to enjoy the time. Of course, for me it’s easy when family does what I used to do. There are some advantages to age.

What I’m trying to say is it’s not the things of Christmas, but the love and kindness of the season. Think of those less fortunate, appreciate those who work for us year-round. The volunteers (what would we do without them), businesses that serve us, fire fighters, first responders, municipality, road crews, library, museum. I seem to spend a lot of time supporting events at the community hall. For some reason, anyway, it’s with gratitude, the handy store across the road and good neighbours. I want to wish you the miracle of the season. The blessings to be found in our church families. May we all follow the Christmas star into the new year. For the gifts, most generous, we receive every day. They are there! Some days they are harder to find than others. But, you will all find under your tree exactly what you didn’t know you needed! God Bless and believe in love.

– Pat, Cleo and Ginger

Did Jim Henderson celebrate his birthday on ice? I hear he had family come to specially help him celebrate. (Curl even??)

A nice young man helped carry a bag of laundry to my car. Tara and I won a bit at bingo tonight, but BJ started it off and finished it off too.

Kelly Campbell’s cousin is working at Miller Tyme. We were debating some family history during my lunch there. David Brown’s Christmas tree seems to float in the air as you/we drive on the Prov. Road. Its glowing beauty inspires.

Mollie phoned today, made me cry. She had written a poem after hearing about me losing Marble, for all the love they give while we have them.

By golly, I think Santa’s reindeer are staying in my back yard. The whole family must be there, squirrel tracks, raccoon and partridge (one for the pear tree, I guess!)

I got the burial done on Tuesday. I didn’t know how my back would hold out. I put her under the apple tree. I tried digging in our animal graveyard, but under the snow I kept finding stones to contend with. I was worried I wouldn’t get her into her final spot. I can see the tree from my lazy girl chair.

Five and a half tables at cribbage on Wednesday, birthdays celebrated: Graham, Gib and Laura, lots of goodies. High hand, Gib, 24; first, Yogi and Bobbi Jo, 961; second, Cal and I, 944; third, Lorrie and Margaret, 938; low, Betty Jean and Bill, 835; door, Donna, Dorothy and Laura. Wednesday, December 19th is the last until January 2, 2019.

Earlier today I went to the ornament painting class taught by Jan at the library. I forgot to count, but a good lot of artists to be seen there.

Bid euchre, four tables: Linda, 253; Graham, 206; Norma, 195; low, 87, Hugh?; 50/50, Linda.

Semi?? Shopping Friday afternoon in Manitowaning town. I hit all the main (oh, maybe not) stores. Stopped to say hello to the “Knights of the round table” at Loco Beanz and shared table space with Francis Tehkummah. We’ve been friends since liquid embroidery, you remember those? Nice day for driving, though. Got a lot of my cards out today, finally.

Hey, I wish those “kids” wouldn’t grow up so that I don’t know whom I’m talking to? Right, Shane?

I spent about an hour and a half at the Christmas tree lighting up at 7pm. Christmas carolling around the tree afterwards and the lovely bonfire that was burning when we got there was perfect for roasting hot dogs after. Lovely chocolate and coffee in the building for all.

Santa Claus stayed and visited around the bonfire after checking to see if the youngsters were naughty or nice? (They all looked cute to me) and good too!

What a lovely temperate evening and a social bunch of folks of the community, enjoying the atmosphere. Thank you so much to whoever got this evening together. It reminded me of the ones years ago when Santa came to the Christmas tree at Hall’s garage. He came on a Yamaha snowmobile or in a fire truck! He has many modes of transport.

Sunday evening, my afternoon was sorting papers or cards. So, I went back down to Carol’s and Earl’s for supper. Sat with Tara and Ray. I had my lunch there after church, joining Pauline, Wayne, Martin and Lynda. Today we lit the candle of joy and the sermon was?

Hopefully we all can find the Peace and Joy that this season should inspire.

Saturday evening, home with Hallmark Christmas movies on. Sherry and Skylar came in around 12 noon and before two, we were all sitting up at Centennial Manor just awaiting the afternoon entertainment. Great music, Christmas carols by Little Current United Church choir. So, enjoyable and fun. The auxiliary ladies’ provided Christmas gifts for each resident. After Santa came with poem/ song to entertain (he seems to be everywhere lately) we had a brief adjournment from the room so they could set up for refreshments and most delicious desserts. Said hello to our friends. We stopped and checked out Barneys store. Drove home past a beautiful coloured and designed skyline. Sherry let me off at Susan and Simon’s. Pauline, Wayne and Chris were there for a wonderful supper and as always, a great visit. Sis Peg called while I was there so we all had a phone visit.