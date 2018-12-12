Tehkummah Talk and Times – Dec 12-18

I guess my last week was too good. Today was a hard one. I knew this morning when I sent my column out, as my little cat had had a bad night. I stayed in my chair all night while she slept on me, when she could settle. She has been very clingy these last few weeks, so even though I knew this time was coming. She has had a bulgy eye for seven years or so, and a couple of years back the inside eyelid fell, until recently the eye had started bleeding. The vet told me it was cancer (which I had assumed). In the summer they told me removal of the eye would cost $1,200; at that time I decided cost wise, that we could go through the surgery and still lose her anyway. I have been trying to say goodbye gradually, but I feel so guilty. She was the sweetest, gentlest loving little creature. I have to thank the Island Animal Hospital for the hugs, compassion and shared tears. The kindness means so much.

I had been out of my 81 mg aspirin so when this person bumped me in the drug store, it was sister Susan, so we went and had a coffee at Mum’s Restaurant. I needed that. Liz waited on us, thanks. Skylar and Tara came in with tears this evening too. Even Cleo (the old mama cat) was crying through the house last night and today.

Tara helped me take my turkey dinner apart tonight (not yet prepared!). My winning one.

Tuesday afternoon my precious moments doll started playing “You light up my life.” It has only done that once before when the whole family was here for Easter. The year following Seward’s death. (Someone or something was trying to tell me something today.) You have to squeeze its hand for the music, usually?

Heck, it’s just Tuesday evening and there is lots of reporting already.

I just got home from the Tehkummah Hall for the swearing in and inaugural meeting of our newly formed council. A really nice crowd of folk came to support and observe. Roy Hardy conducted the swearing in, and Martin Garniss gave some words of wisdom, taken from the Bible, and a prayer. A time of refreshment, goodies, conversation and congratulations (provided by the Hall families and Joan). Warren, I think, is a nice compassionate young reporter. I was telling him of my yesterday loss.

Five-and-a-half tables for cribbage Wednesday. Mostly desserts today for break time so Christmas goodies too are on scene. We had three high hands of 21, Ted, Dorothy and Janet Dunn; first, Yogi and Billie Jo, 948; second, Cal and I, 935; third, Betty Jean and Bill, 928; low, Dorothy and Brad, 809; door, Gib, Ken and Billy Jo. We have agreed to two more weeks until December 19 and will resume again on January 2, 2019 at 1:30 pm.

Cal Pyette celebrated his birthday December 1. Happy birthday this week to Laura W, Scott and to Gib Pyette. Corrine Gill celebrates her birthday the Christmas/New Year’s week.

Wednesday morning drop-in at the library brings up some interesting topics. This Wednesday, paint crafts by Jan McMurray.

Bid euchre, Thursday, three tables of fun. First, Laurene, 175; second, Linda, 162; third, Betty Jean, 151; low, Andy, 53; 50/50, Betty Jean.

Cutting out paper snowflakes; they never seem to turn out exactly as I expect. I wonder why?

Time is the strangest thing. It fools our minds. Some things seem as if it just happened, while yesterday and a week can seem like forever? So, when I say it can’t be 25 years on the 10th since my brother Peter died.

Just home from the Christmas dinner at the Hall. I don’t know if all the R.S.V.Ps were there or if they had a few extra places set. The full turkey dinner with Christmas pudding and goodies for dessert. Mmmm: door prize winner, Glenda Mattison, Roger DeBruin, Barb Deforge, Joan Beard, Andy B. Our table, the Orfords, the Newtons, the Halls (Floyd and Mary, Elaine, Mary, Al and Glenda; Christmas carolling and Santa Claus at the Christmas Tree. Between the Hall and the municipal building on Friday night, December 14.

Canada’s Walk of Fame 2018 accidentally turned into a darned interesting show. Proud to be a Canadian! After that show, I really enjoyed it, I watched Doo Wop Generation music. I’m into reverie and memories.

I’m waiting on delicious chocolate cookies. I found a tray on my table when I got home today. Thank you so much Sherry, Dave and Skylar. Took me with them to Little Current Centennial Manor where a large crowd of family and friends came to wish Marion Case a happy birthday on the occasion of her 90th. It was nice for me too, to catch up on some of the younger folks doins’ and my goodness how quickly they grow up. Hunter had just celebrated his 15th birthday on Saturday. Festive floating balloons and two beautiful cakes for the serving, one white and one chocolate. I was impressed with a very kind and polite young man who fixed a balloon bouquet for Toots. She was very happy to see everyone there and took me down to show me her place. Joyce was not expecting as many folks, but with relatives and friends and neighbours Marion is well known. A very nice afternoon. Brenda Freeman, grandson Nick is recovering from a broken bone in his ankle, a hockey injury.