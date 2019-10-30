Tehkummah Talk and Times

﻿Jackie said her “team” of two did really great at the trivia night at Knox Church hall in October. Our part of the team was all in a battle with the flu/cold bug.

Well, leaves are still hanging tough on some trees despite the frosts and wild winds and rain.

Barb Bowerman says it is still really beautiful the “back” way from Mindemoya.

My eyes have the migraine aura this morning on October 22 and I haven’t even heard the election results yet!

Traffic cones and police cars across the way on October 22. Ward’s Store was broken into at 4 am. My best night’s sleep in ages. Wasn’t aware of anything. Such a violation. It’s too bad that there are lazy people out there!

A nice young man named Richard Harris gave me TV for the winter, so I’m set, I guess. Just saw the news for the first time on TV since May. Congratulations Carol Hughes, you do represent us well and you certainly are out there working.

This is it, ‘Big Doins’, October 31, happy Halloween and a fair haunting good time. A party at the hall for kids and adults, dress up too. Starting at 8 pm. Christmas season starts off in fine style with our Sr. U.C.W. annual Christmas tea, bake sale, bazaar and our many draws and more. All are welcome. Everything seems to be speeding along at a rapid rate. The tea starts November 2 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Hey, Yvonne and Winston, happy 15th anniversary (a bit late).

Debbie calls as I’m in the midst of looking for my address book again. How can I have it one day and not the next? Actually, it’s just as mysterious as the letters that appear on top of things. One from aunt Fran and one from Mrs. Robertson our next-door neighbour in Ladysmith when I was a girl, 1947 and 1948.

They had a full circle for coffee time on Wednesday morning. It was quiet when I walked in. Some were snacking, but it did liven up some before noon! I go from there to set up for cribbage. We had seven tables today: high hand, Lorrie Lee and Ted, 240; Bill and Betty Jean, 931; Margaret M. and Lorrie Lee, 927; low, Sheila and Marilyn, 853; door prize, wooden heart, Janet and Donna.

Skylar brought in a puffball that looked like it had blown up. So, I have a piece for my supper.

Just opened my news from the Mouth’s S.B.C.D.A. It’s always such a wonderful newsletter/book. I certainly hope this group gets more supporters. They have done an amazing job in South Baymouth with their decorating and community involvement.

Anstice fields are finally bare of corn. They had a bit of a challenge getting it off due to the rains, but crews and blackbirds are happy/busy cleaning up the droppings now.

Bid euchre, four and a half tables: high, Dave Nelder; second, Donna Corbett; third, ?; low, Betty Jean; door prize, Dorothy Cronk; no euchres October 31. Bid euchre starts Thursday after November 8 at 1 pm in the afternoon.

Borden phoned me on Friday to say Joan had just got out of the hospital again. She has been doing a few mini vacations lately. Thinking of you, cousin.

What a surprise when my nephew Peter McCauley came through the door. He was already on his way home to Waterloo having gotten his deer.

Bones, bones, bones at least they will be rattling for Hallowe’en. If I’m lucky, my hip bones go out more than I do.

My son-in-law treated me to supper at Carol’s and Earl’s on Saturday evening. Sherry still wasn’t home yet!

I did go and have a nice visit with cousin Joan and Boden on Saturday afternoon. I finally checked out the newest grocery store in the area at M’Chigeeng and had lunch at Grill and Chill. Got to sit with Barb, Jim and Kathy and visited as well.

Sunday, our guest speaker at church was excellent. The rains continued to dampen our enthusiasm.

No church on Sunday November 3 at St. Andrews as hydro will be off until 2 pm that day.