Tehkummah serves up winter family fun

TEHKUMMAH—It was all smiles in Tehkummah as area residents gathered this past Saturday for a day’s worth of family fun at the municipal building.

Tehkummah Winter Fun Day saw dozens of people trying their hands at activities including a mini lumberjack competition, broomball, hula hooping, snow sliding, ‘2×4 a-go-go,’ snowshoeing, tea boiling and a bonfire marshmallow and weenie roast—and that was just outside.

Inside the municipal building, librarian Susan Hart had a drum carder and spinning wheel set up next to her desk to offer a chance to try out some traditional yarn-making techniques. There were games and puzzles set up in the library, in addition to a tableful of sweet treats.

The treats continued further into the building. At the kitchen area in the fire hall there were more sweets in addition to piping hot chili and hot dogs, all provided for free or by donation to the library.

“We had games and movies ready to go in the library in case there was bad weather,” said Lorie Leeson, who helped co-ordinate and timekeep the outdoor activities.

Aaron Streicher drives a nail with all his might.

“This event is great for community spirit. It brings everyone out for some good socializing,” she said.

Tehkummah Winter Fun Day was organized by the Tehkummah Public Library board. Secretary Mary Johnston said she was happy it was such a success and she was already thinking of ideas for next year.