Tehkummah Council Notes

Health and Safety Policy

Council adopted its health and safety policy. The 22-page document outlines duties and responsibilities of the various levels of the Corporation of the Township of Tehkummah, including supervisors, workers and the health and safety coordinator. It also informs all involved parties of the policies and procedures to follow to maintain a safe working environment.

Follow-up report from the September 11 meeting

Regarding the schoolhouse roof, requests for quotation will be sent to two to three contractors. Regarding the sale of the half-ton truck at the landfill, the ownership was found and the township will be welcoming bids for an as-is sale. Advertisements for the sale will be posted on the new township website and this newspaper.

Regarding the need for equipment at the landfill site, the roads superintendent had requested quotes for equipment rental. Interim clerk-treasurer Roy Hardy told council there is an excavator on site already that is being used by the roads superintendent.

Electrical inspection report

Council discussed an electrical inspection report conducted in February 2017 concerning the township garage. The report found 12 deficiencies that were not up to the electrical code. Council moved to follow up with Matthew Gray of Henderson’s Electric, who completed the initial report, to get a sense of what would be involved to bring the building up to code.

Election compliance audit committee

Amendments to the Municipal Act require a compliance audit committee in each municipality to review any taxpayer complaints about candidate election finances. They can direct auditors to study the finances of a candidate in question.

Members cannot be current municipal employees or councillors, anyone running in the upcoming election or a third-party organization that has registered to support a particular candidate. They also do not have to live in Tehkummah. The interim clerk-treasurer will serve as the committee’s secretary and there will be between three and seven members on the panel.

The last day to form this committee is October 1, so Mr. Hardy directed councillors to begin spreading the word and considering possible candidates to the committee so it could be approved at the following council meeting on October 1.

Health and safety training

The health and safety coordinator and roads superintendent informed Mr. Hardy that there were training courses taking place on the Island, citing the chainsaw course, training on propane torches above a certain rating and a snowplow operator course. Roads superintendent Adam Bowerman said he wanted his two snowplow operators to take that course and Mr. Hardy checked with council to determine what other training would be useful. Councillor Michael McKenzie said all public works employees should have their chainsaw courses in case they are working and need to conduct an emergency tree removal. Councillor Paul Bowerman said employees should obtain all the training possible to avoid future disputes.

OCWA reports

Council received copies of the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) reports conducted on the water system in South Baymouth. Councillor Bowerman requested a copy be sent to the water and sewer committee.

Winter sand purchase

Mr. Hardy prepared a draft tender for 1,600 cubic metres of sand for winter road maintenance with one third of the supply to be used by Central Manitoulin. Councillor McKenzie mentioned that he had seen the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) using the sand supply last winter; Councillor Ron Hierons expressed surprise at this and added that he hadn’t been aware of that before.

Council’s goal was to have the sand tender finalized by October 1.

South Baymouth valve repairs

Council resolved to tender the valve repairs at the marina-laundromat and John Budd Park as a package to an external contractor. That would save the already-busy public works department from adding an extra task and also save the township from having to deal with any issues that may come up during the work.

OCIF top-up funding

Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Farming and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) emailed the township earlier in the day with a change to the percent funding requirement from the township to be considered for Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) funding. Previously, the rate was set at 8.7 percent of the total cost but it was bumped up to 10 percent. With the total requested funding totalling $2,087,220, that meant a roughly $32,000 increase.

OMAFRA said it required an answer within two days of the notice, so council voted to confirm their commitment to 10 percent of the funding as part of the grant application. Mr. Hardy made it clear that confirming this funding would not tie them to the project if the tenders turned out to be unworkable. Council also voted to form a steering committee consisting of the roads superintendent, Mr. Hardy and a councillor.

Closed session

Council moved into a closed session to discuss potential litigation and personal matters about an identifiable individual including municipal employees.