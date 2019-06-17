TED JAMES MANDIGO

January 15, 1956 – June 14, 2019

In loving memory of Ted James Mandigo, January 15, 1956 to June 14, 2019. Cherished son of Fred (predeceased) and Mary Mandigo. Best friend of Sylvia. Father of Ariana. Beloved brother of Betty, Mike (Karen), Lonzo, Kathy (Perry), Valerie, Leonard (Whitney). Will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Ted always landed on his feet through any adversity in his life. He did not hold grudges and made the best of every situation. Family gatherings were very important to Ted. He loved his Mom’s cooking, especially her raisin pie. Ted enjoyed his work and loved socializing with friends and co-workers. He was quite the jokester. He also loved the outdoors where he could be found fishing, hiking and riding his ATV. Visitation was Monday June 17, 2019 from 1 pm to 3 pm at Island Funeral Home with service at 3 pm. Burial at Gordon Cemetery, Gore Bay to follow.