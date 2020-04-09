Talented Kagawong photographer presents book of his favourite works

KAGAWONG – For anyone who has seen his amazing photography, a copy of Craig Jackson’s new book, which includes his favourites over the past couple of years, is a must.

‘Exposure: Photographs of Manitoulin’ “is a photo book that includes some of my favourite photographs,” Mr. Jackson told the Recorder this past Saturday.

The hardcover photo book includes, “probably 30 of photographs I’ve taken over the last couple of years,” he said, noting that he has around 18,000 pictures on his computer that he chose from.

“Everyone sees the world differently, so what I like doesn’t necessarily mean someone else will like it,” said Mr. Jackson. His subjects in the book include, “fall scenes, spring trilliums, the Kagawong River, our dock, a photo I took of a snowy owl in Mindemoya, sunsets, one of Providence Bay on a really windy day, bald eagles, birds, deer, old tractors and of course Bridal Veil Falls and the Swing Bridge, which are two of our most iconic sites on the Island.”

Through the years, Mr. Jackson, who lives in Kagawong with his wife Sharon, has created calendars and matted prints and canvases of his work, selling them at indoors and outdoor markets.

“At first I just put the photographs out to friends to see if they thought they would sell,” Mr. Jackson told the Recorder. “I made like 15 at the start and they sold out.” He is hoping to sell copies of his book and individual copies of his photographs at the Kagawong Farmers’ Market this summer.

He can also do individual photo prints at home as well for those interested in purchasing a particularly favourite print. Fuji film does photo prints for Costco, he told the Recorder and he has worked through the latter on having his works created, like his book.

Mr. Jackson has a website and is on Instagram. You can go to Craig Jackson Images, csjackson29@gmail.com and IslandPics.ca.