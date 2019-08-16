Swimming advisory lifted: Kagawong and Providence Bay beaches

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has removed the swimming advisory signs at the following beach:

• Providence Bay Beach, Manitoulin Island

Kagawong Village Beach, Manitoulin Island



Providence Bay Beach has also had its swimming advisory lifted, just in time for Providence Bay Fair weekend.The most recent water samples taken at the beach by Public Health Sudbury & Districts are within acceptable bacteriological water quality standards for bathing beaches. As a result, the beach water quality is once again considered suitable for recreational use.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts takes routine water samples during the summer from 34 local beaches. For information about beach water quality, visit www.phsd.ca.